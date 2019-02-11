Is another government shutdown imminent? Bipartisan talks on a government spending bill broke down over the weekend as Democrats and Republicans remained in disagreement over the number of immigrants ICE should be allowed to detain. Democrats want to put a cap on the number of beds for immigrant prisoners at just over 35,000—with around 16,000 beds reserved for detainees already living in the country.

The bipartisan conference committee must come up with a new spending bill that both Congress and President Trump will approve by Friday this week in order to avoid another government shutdown. Trump has also threatened to call a national emergency to bypass Congress for his $5.7 billion in border wall funding.

President Trump is heading to the border town of El Paso in Texas today to hold a rally. Former candidate for the U.S. Senate and possible 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will speak at a counterrally. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to withdraw the majority of troops stationed on the California-Mexico border, following a similar move in New Mexico by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.