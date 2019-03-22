President Trump declared Thursday the U.S. is ready to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, which it seized from Syria in 1967. Trump announced the move via Twitter, writing, “After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!” After a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump’s announcement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “President Trump has just made history. I called him. I thanked him on behalf of the people of Israel. He did it again.”

Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, though the international community does not recognize its sovereignty. The Syrian state news agency responded to Trump’s vow to overturn decades of U.S. policy by saying it showed the “blind bias” of the U.S. toward Israel and that his comments had shown “contempt” for international law.