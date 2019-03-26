As President Trump and Republican lawmakers continued to celebrate Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the special counsel’s report, congressional Democrats are pushing for Robert Mueller’s findings to be made fully available to the public, as well as to hold hearings with Barr. The long-anticipated report found that the 2016 Trump campaign did not collude with Russia; the attorney general also exonerated Trump from obstruction charges although Mueller’s report did not come to a definitive conclusion on the issue. Attorney General Barr is currently scheduled to appear before the House Appropriations Committee on April 9 for a budget hearing, but lawmakers may press him on the report. House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler is requesting he appear before his committee, as well.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on a nonbinding resolution to release the special counsel’s full report, although President Trump declared it “wouldn’t bother [him] at all” if the report was made public.

Speaking to reporters, Trump suggested he might seek to pursue unnamed individuals for “treasonous” acts now that the Mueller probe was over.