President Trump issued the second veto of his presidency Tuesday, blocking a congressional effort to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has killed thousands of civilians and sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The War Powers Resolution was passed by the House earlier this month, following its passage in the Senate last month, with seven Republicans joining minority Democrats. It was the first time Congress has invoked the War Powers Act of 1973 to end a U.S. president’s unilateral decision to wage war abroad.

Congressmember Ro Khanna, who brought the bill before the House, said in a statement, “The Yemen War Powers Resolution was a bipartisan, bicameral effort … and supported by some of the president’s most trusted Republican allies. This resolution nonetheless was a major win. It sends a clear signal to the Saudis that they need to lift their blockade and allow humanitarian assistance into Yemen if they care about their relationship with Congress. [It] will also caution this and future administrations from going to war without first seeking authorization from Congress.” Bernie Sanders, who led the effort to pass the resolution in the Senate, said via Twitter he was disappointed but not surprised by the veto, adding, “The people of Yemen desperately need humanitarian help, not more bombs.”