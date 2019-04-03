AMLO: How Mexico’s New Leftist President Has Navigated Corruption, Inequality and Trump

As President Trump continues his threats to close the U.S.-Mexico border to stop the flow of asylum seekers, we look at the response from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the first four months of his presidency. In Mexico City, we speak with Humberto Beck, professor at El Colegio de México and co-editor of “The Future Is Today: Radical Ideas for Mexico.” He says that while López Obrador doesn’t want to openly confront Trump on stopping immigration, “he knows that sending back migrants to Central America is sending back these people to unlivable situations.”