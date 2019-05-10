Modal close

“Black Mama’s Bail Out Day”: Movement Grows to Free Black Women From Jail for Mother’s Day

StoryMay 10, 2019
Racial justice groups around the country are bailing black women out of jail so they can spend Mother’s Day with their families. For the third year in a row, “Black Mama’s Bail Out Day” is raising money to bail out as many black women from jail as possible. The effort is taking place in dozens of cities to call attention to the injustice of cash bail. We speak to Mary Hooks, the co-director of Southerners On New Ground, which is part of the National Bail Out Collective.

Topics
Guests
  • Mary Hooks
    co-director of Southerners On New Ground, which is part of the National Bail Out Collective.

