“We Have No Reason to Trust the Police”: Sandra Bland Arrest Video Reignites Anger Over Her Death

Media Options
Guests
- Mary Hooksco-director of Southerners On New Ground, which is part of the National Bail Out Collective.
The family of Sandra Bland is calling for authorities to reopen the investigation into her death. The 28-year-old African-American woman died in a Texas jail cell in 2015, three days after she was arrested for allegedly failing to signal a lane change. Authorities have claimed Sandra Bland committed suicide while in jail by hanging herself with a garbage bag, but her family has long rejected this claim. On Monday, the Dallas TV station WFAA aired cellphone video filmed by Bland capturing the moment when she was pulled over. In the 39-second video you can see the officer — Brian Encinia — drawing his stun gun and saying, “I will light you up.”
Please check back later for full transcript.
Media Options