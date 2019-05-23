Modal close

Hi there,

Independent Global News

Leaked OPCW Report Raises New Questions About 2018 Chemical Attack in Douma, Syria

StoryMay 23, 2019
Listen
The State Department said Tuesday that the Syrian government may have used chemical weapons during recent fighting in Idlib. The State Department warned that the United States and its allies would respond quickly and appropriately if it is determined that chemical weapons have been used. This all comes as new questions are being raised about an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma last year. The Syrian government was accused of dropping two gas cylinders on the city, killing dozens of people. The U.S. and allies responded by carrying out airstrikes. But a newly leaked internal document from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reveals there were conflicting views within the organization as to what happened. The leaked document suggests the cylinders were “manually placed” on the ground and were not dropped from the air. We speak to journalist Brian Whitaker, former Middle East editor at The Guardian.

Topics
Guests
  • Brian Whitaker
    former Middle East editor for The Guardian. He now runs the website Al-Bab.com, which covers Arab politics and society.

Please check back later for full transcript.

