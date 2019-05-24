Meanwhile, the family of 16-year-old migrant Carlos Hernández Vásquez is demanding answers about how the teen died this week in U.S. Border Patrol custody after being diagnosed with the flu. This is the boy’s mother, Gilberta Vásquez, speaking from Guatemala.

Gilberta Vásquez: “There is no information about how he died. That is what I want to know. And, so, what I am fighting for is for them to send me the body as soon as possible, because why do they want to have him there? Why do they want him? Because they didn’t take care of him.”

At least six migrant children have died over the last eight months after they were arrested crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. Before last year, no child died in immigration custody in over a decade.