Paul Mason: Brexit Party’s Success in EU Elections Shows Failure of Conservatives & Labour

StoryMay 28, 2019
On the heels of Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation, the Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage came in first place in Britain’s European parliamentary elections with 31% of the vote. The ruling Tory Party placed fifth. We speak with journalist Paul Mason about what the election means for the Labour Party and the future of Brexit. We also speak with David Adler, the policy coordinator for the Democracy in Europe Movement, or DiEM25.

Guests
  • Paul Mason
    contributing writer to the New Statesman.
  • David Adler
    policy coordinator for the Democracy in Europe Movement.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
