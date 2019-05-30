Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing a backlash on social media over his comments to—and physical contact with—a young girl at a campaign event in Houston, Texas. On Tuesday, Biden joined a town hall meeting held by the American Federation of Teachers, where he promoted his education plan—the first major policy announcement of his 2020 presidential campaign. Asked by a 10-year-old about political divisions within the United States, Biden concluded his answer with this exchange.

Joe Biden: “I’ll tell you what, honey, what I’m going to do, if you give me an address, I’m going to write you a longer answer and tell you the exact things I would do, OK? OK? Promise? I’ll bet you’re as bright as you’re good-looking. I tell ya.”

Joe Biden then put both hands on the girl’s shoulders and marched her over to assembled reporters, at one point leaning in close to her head. Last month, Biden said he would be more mindful of people’s personal space, after two women stepped forward to accuse him of inappropriate touching. Biden has not apologized for the incidents.