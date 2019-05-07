While at the Arctic Council meetings, Pompeo celebrated the shrinking levels of sea ice in the region, saying it opened up new opportunities for trade. He also called for the exploitation of natural resources in the Arctic.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “The Arctic is at the forefront of opportunity and abundance. It houses 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil, 30 percent of its undiscovered gas, and an abundance of uranium, rare earth minerals, gold, diamonds, and millions of square miles of untapped resources. […] Steady reductions in sea ice are opening new passageways and new opportunities for trade.”

Pompeo added that “Arctic sea lanes could become the 21st century Suez and Panama Canals.” Scientists warn that melting sea ice in the Arctic due to climate change will have catastrophic effects on coastal cities, biodiversity and the global economy. President Trump has called climate change a “Chinese hoax.”

Mike Pompeo was scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today after leaving the Arctic Council gathering. However, the U.S. State Department announced the meeting had been canceled due to “pressing issues.” No further details have been made available.