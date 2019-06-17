In Hong Kong, as many as 2 million people took to the streets Sunday for another mass demonstration against a proposed bill that would allow the extradition of Hong Kong residents to mainland China, which critics say would infringe on Hong Kong’s independence and the legal and human rights of Hong Kong residents and visitors. Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, suspended the bill and apologized for her handling of the situation, but protesters are calling for its full withdrawal. Protesters also called for the resignation of Carrie Lam.

Meanwhile, prominent pro-democracy activist, 22-year-old Joshua Wong was released Monday after a month behind bars and has vowed to join the protest movement.