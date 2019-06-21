Modal close

Thelma Aldana, Barred from Guatemala Presidential Election, Says Country Is “Captured” by Corruption

Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced Thursday it will hold a recount amid fraud allegations following last Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections. The country’s former Attorney General Thelma Aldana, who was a leading presidential candidate with the center-left party Movimiento Semilla, was barred from participating in the race and was forced to flee the country after receiving death threats and a warrant for her arrest. During her time as Guatemala’s top prosecutor, Aldana, alongside the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, known as CICIG, helped investigate hundreds of politicians and businessmen on corruption charges. Aldana says the criminal accusations against her are retaliation for her work with Guatemala’s anti-corruption movement. We spoke with Aldana earlier this week.

Guests
  • Thelma Aldana
    former attorney general of Guatemala, winner of the 2018 Right Livelihood Honorary Award.

