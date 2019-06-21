Modal close

Her Mother Was Killed by U.S.-Backed Security Forces. Now Lucrecia Mack Is in Guatemala’s Congress

StoryJune 21, 2019
Image Credit: Twitter: @hernandezmack

In a Guatemalan election marked by fraud and corruption, Lucrecia Hernández Mack is one of just a few new faces in politics sparking hope in the country, after being elected as a legislator in the Guatemalan Congress with the progressive party Movimiento Semilla. Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced Thursday it will hold a recount amid fraud allegations following last Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections. Hernández Mack is the daughter of renowned Guatemalan anthropologist Myrna Mack, who was murdered by U.S.-backed Guatemalan security forces on September 11, 1990, during the country’s brutal 36-year civil war. In 2016, Hernández Mack became the first woman to lead Guatemala’s Ministry of Health, but resigned after current Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala was no longer welcome in the country. We speak with Thelma Aldana, former attorney general of Guatemala, and Lucrecia Hernández Mack about her historic win.

Topics
Guests
  • Thelma Aldana
    former attorney general of Guatemala, winner of the 2018 Right Livelihood Honorary Award.
  • Lucrecia Hernández Mack
    congresswoman-elect in the Guatemalan Congress, former leader of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance of Guatemala.

