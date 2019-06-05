A possible standoff is brewing between Republican leaders and President Trump as Republican senators have come out against Trump’s tariff threat to Mexico, over what he claims is Mexico’s failure to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States. On Tuesday, Trump doubled down, saying the 5% tariff on all Mexican goods—which would increase every month until it hits 25%—would “likely” take effect on Monday. Negotiations are taking place in Washington, D.C., today between Mexican and U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence. Mexico has pushed for talks to settle the issue, and has not yet indicated if or how they might retaliate with their own tariffs. Republican lawmakers are reportedly considering blocking Trump from going ahead with the move, including stopping a potential new national emergency declaration from the president. Trump said in response that it would be “foolish” for Republicans to block the tariffs. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.
The House passed the Dream and Promise Act Tuesday, paving a path to citizenship for 2.5 million undocumented young people, or those with temporary immigration status. The legislation was passed after years of grassroots organizing. In a statement celebrating the bill’s passage, the immigrant youth-led organization United We Dream urged the Senate to pass the act, adding, “We refuse to use our safety as bargaining chips to build up the deportation force and put other communities at risk. We will keep fighting for permanent protection and reject any proposals to grow Trump’s deportation force and anti-immigrant agenda.” The White House has indicated it would veto the bill even if the Republican-controlled Senate also passed it.
Reports emerged this week of a botched attempt to reunite separated migrant families in Texas last July, which saw 37 migrant children spend up to 39 hours waiting in vans to see their parents. The 37 children were between 5 and 12 years old, and most of them spent at least 23 hours in a van during one of the hottest months of the year. Emails obtained by NBC News from BCFS Health and Human Services—the government contractor responsible for transporting the children—reveal a lack of proper planning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and senior officials at the Department of Health and Human Services.
In Britain, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday, Trump laid out plans for a post-Brexit trade deal, saying that the U.S. should have access to all sectors of the British economy, including the National Health Service—although he later walked back his comments about the NHS in an interview with Piers Morgan. Massive anti-Trump protests have rocked London since Trump’s arrival. Trump told reporters earlier this week he saw “great love” on the streets and that protesters formed “a very small group of people, so it was fake news.” Tens of thousands of people are estimated to have taken to the streets.
Trump is joining Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England, today for a commemoration ceremony on the eve of the 75th anniversary of D-Day—the Allied invasion of Western Europe in 1944. Other dignitaries joining the ceremony include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.
In Sudan, the number of people killed since a deadly raid on a protest camp Monday morning has risen to at least 60, according to doctors who have been taking part in the ongoing anti-government uprising. The U.N. has condemned the use of “excessive force” by military and security forces, but a Security Council bid to condemn the killings was reportedly blocked by China and Russia.
The ruling military transitional government said today it was open to new talks with opposition groups, after it announced earlier this week it was canceling negotiations and called for elections within nine months. The opposition rejected the plan because it would allow the military to oversee the elections; they are calling instead for three years of a civilian-led transitional authority.
In Dallas, Texas, rescue workers recovered the body of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey from a lake Saturday. The apparent homicide of Lindsey, a black, transgender woman, came just two weeks after the fatal shooting of another trans woman of color in Dallas, Muhlaysia Booker. This is the third recorded murder of a transgender woman of color in Dallas since October and the eighth known black transgender woman to be killed so far this year. We’ll have more on this later in the broadcast.
In Virginia, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam said Tuesday he will convene a special session in the Republican-controlled Legislature to implement new gun control measures in the wake of last Friday’s mass shooting that killed 12 people plus the gunman at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. It was the deadliest mass shooting so far this year. Northam says he will call for laws including universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons, and greater local authority to regulate firearms.
Gov. Ralph Northam: “This weekend’s tragedy, as well as the tragedies that happen every day across Virginia, must instill in us a new level of urgency to act. … I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.”
In Florida, police arrested the former Broward County sheriff’s deputy who was responsible for security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at the time of last year’s mass shooting. Scot Peterson was charged with 11 counts, including felony child neglect. Shortly after the February 2018 massacre, in which 17 students, staff and teachers were killed, Peterson came under fire for his apparent inaction as the shooting unfolded. Footage was released of Peterson positioned outside the school, where he remained for over 45 minutes as approximately 75 gunshots went off.
The White House has directed former communications director Hope Hicks and former chief of staff to Don McGahn, Annie Donaldson, to defy congressional subpoenas for documents and testimony related to their time in the White House. The House Judiciary Committee is investigating Trump’s potential obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power. Hope Hicks has, however, reportedly agreed to hand over documents from Trump’s 2016 campaign.
In the Midwest, residents and farmers are grappling with record flooding as torrential rains in recent weeks have led to overflowing of the Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri rivers. According to NASA Earth Observatory data, the past year has been the country’s wettest since modern record keeping began. At least three people have been killed, and tens of thousands have been displaced.
In Albany, New York, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was arrested Tuesday in the state Capitol after he joined a protest demanding the passage of reforms to the state’s rent regulations before they expire on June 15. Protesters called for universal rent control and reinforced tenant protections against evictions during a HousingJustice4All protest outside Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
In Northern California, police arrested nearly 100 people after animal rights activists carried out a rescue mission and protest at the Reichardt Duck Farm, which they accuse of engaging in animal torture. Activists freed dozens of ducks, while some locked themselves by the neck onto the slaughter line. Activists are demanding authorities investigate the Petaluma factory and slaughterhouse.
Award-winning investigative journalist and co-founder of The Intercept Glenn Greenwald praised the action, tweeting, “The real criminality is the systemic torture and slaughter of billions of animals in the cruelest, filthiest, most sadistic conditions. It breaks multiple laws. But the police protect the corporate criminals, & instead arrest those saving lives.”
In Oregon, a federal court heard arguments Tuesday in Juliana v. United States, a historic climate lawsuit against the U.S. government brought by 21 young people who accuse the government of failing to take necessary action to cut fossil fuel emissions and protect youth from the devastating effects of climate change. The suit was originally filed against the Obama administration in 2015. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether the youth plaintiffs can go to trial against the Trump administration. This is 11-year-old Levi D., who is the youngest plaintiff in the suit, addressing crowds gathered in support after Tuesday’s hearing.
Levi D.: “I’m still a kid. My constitutional rights are being violated even more than older people, who won’t be around to see the effects of climate change. And we only have a little time left to put a science-based climate recovery plan into place, a plan that will return CO2 levels to less than 350 parts per million and limit global warming to 1 degree Celsius, before it is too late.”
And the Trump administration announced it is ending the people-to-people program for travel to Cuba—the most popular way for Americans to visit Cuba in spite of the embargo, through organized group trips. Private cruises to the island will also be banned. According to a statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ban is in retaliation for Cuba “providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up U.S. adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua.” The move is just the latest in the Trump administration’s attempt to squeeze the economy of Cuba. In April, the administration moved to allow U.S. nationals to sue any company that does business in Cuba using private property seized during the Cuban revolution. The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, responded to the news by saying, “Cuba will not be frightened or distracted with new threats and restrictions. Work, creativity, efforts and resistance is our response. They haven’t been able to suffocate us. They won’t be able to stop us.”
Media Options