In Britain, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday, Trump laid out plans for a post-Brexit trade deal, saying that the U.S. should have access to all sectors of the British economy, including the National Health Service—although he later walked back his comments about the NHS in an interview with Piers Morgan. Massive anti-Trump protests have rocked London since Trump’s arrival. Trump told reporters earlier this week he saw “great love” on the streets and that protesters formed “a very small group of people, so it was fake news.” Tens of thousands of people are estimated to have taken to the streets.

Trump is joining Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England, today for a commemoration ceremony on the eve of the 75th anniversary of D-Day—the Allied invasion of Western Europe in 1944. Other dignitaries joining the ceremony include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.