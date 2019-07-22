Independent Global News

“All Sides Need to Begin to De-escalate”: Tensions Between Iran, U.K. & U.S. Spark Fears of War

StoryJuly 22, 2019
In Iran, authorities say they’ve arrested 17 Iranian citizens and charged them with being CIA-trained spies for the United States. Iranian media reports that some have already been executed. This comes as tensions in the Persian Gulf continued to mount over the weekend following Iran’s seizure of a British oil tanker and its 23 crew members Friday in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said it seized the tanker in retaliation for the British impounding of an Iranian tanker earlier this month off the coast of Gibraltar. The Iranian National Guard released video Sunday showing the vessel flying an Iranian flag. Britain says Iran forced the Stena Impero out of international waters and rerouted the tanker into Iranian territory. We speak with Narges Bajoghli, professor of Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University and author of the forthcoming book, “Iran Reframed: Anxieties of Power in the Islamic Republic.”

Guests
  • Narges Bajoghli
    professor of Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University and author of the forthcoming book, Iran Reframed: Anxieties of Power in the Islamic Republic.

