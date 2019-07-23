“Sharpening the Knives”: iLe of Calle 13 on Recording the Anthem of the Puerto Rico Protests

Many of Puerto Rico’s most famous performers have been out in the streets in full force this week to show support for the growing movement calling for the immediate resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. Singers Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny were in the streets of San Juan Monday, along with Grammy-winning artists Residente and iLe of the band Calle 13. They’ve also joined the protest through song. Last week, Residente, iLe and Bad Bunny released the song “Afilando Los Cuchillos,” or “Sharpening the Knives.” It quickly became the anthem of the movement. We speak with iLe, who says, “I’ve been waiting all my life for a moment like this.”