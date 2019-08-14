“A Narco State Supported by the United States”: How Crime & Corruption in Honduras Fuel Migration

Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Topics
Guests
- Sonia NazarioPulitzer Prize-winning journalist, New York Times contributing opinion writer and author of Enrique’s Journey: The Story of a Boy’s Dangerous Odyssey to Reunite with His Mother.
Links
We speak with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Sonia Nazario, who has closely detailed why migrants from Central America are fleeing their homes in an attempt to seek asylum in the United States. Earlier this year, Nazario spent a month in Honduras documenting how corruption and gang violence are forcing many people to flee. Her piece, “Pay or Die,” ran in The New York Times, where she is a contributing opinion writer.
Please check back later for full transcript.
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Media Options