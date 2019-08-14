Independent Global News

“A Narco State Supported by the United States”: How Crime & Corruption in Honduras Fuel Migration

StoryAugust 14, 2019
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

We speak with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Sonia Nazario, who has closely detailed why migrants from Central America are fleeing their homes in an attempt to seek asylum in the United States. Earlier this year, Nazario spent a month in Honduras documenting how corruption and gang violence are forcing many people to flee. Her piece, “Pay or Die,” ran in The New York Times, where she is a contributing opinion writer.

Related Story

Video squareStoryJul 26, 2019Judge Halts Trump’s Asylum Ban That Represents a “Relentless Attack on the Very Idea of Asylum”
Guests
  • Sonia Nazario
    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, New York Times contributing opinion writer and author of Enrique’s Journey: The Story of a Boy’s Dangerous Odyssey to Reunite with His Mother.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop