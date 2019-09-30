The Democratic-led House is quickly moving ahead with its impeachment inquiry of President Trump for abusing his power for personal gain after an intelligence whistleblower revealed Trump had pressed the president of Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. On Sunday, House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff revealed the anonymous whistleblower would soon testify before the committee.

Rep. Adam Schiff: “We are taking all the precautions we can to make sure that we do so, we allow that testimony to go forward, in a way that protects the whistleblower’s identity, because, as you can imagine, with the president issuing threats like 'We ought to treat these people who expose my wrongdoing as we used to treat traitors and spies,' and we used to execute traitors and spies, you can imagine the security concerns here.”

On Saturday, lawyers for the whistleblower wrote a letter to the chairs of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees expressing fears for their client’s safety after Trump compared the whistleblower to a treasonous spy and demanded to “meet my accuser.” The lawyers wrote, “The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client’s identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm’s way.”