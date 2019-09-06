Independent Global News

“Staggering” Death Toll Feared in Bahamas as Thousands Remain Missing After Hurricane Dorian

StorySeptember 06, 2019
As Hurricane Dorian lashes North Carolina and continues its path north, the death toll in the Bahamas has risen to 30 people. The actual number is expected to be far higher, with hundreds, if not thousands, still missing in the island nation. We speak to Susan Mangicaro, senior adviser for emergency response at the International Medical Corps, about ongoing rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Guests
  • Susan Mangicaro
    senior adviser for emergency response at the International Medical Corps.

Please check back later for full transcript.

