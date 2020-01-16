The House of Representatives has formally delivered articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, setting the stage for just the third Senate impeachment trial of a president in U.S. history. The articles were delivered by the impeachment managers who were named earlier in the day by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Make it be very clear that this president will be held accountable, that no one is above the law and that no future president should ever entertain the idea that Article I — I mean, excuse me, Article II — says that he can do whatever he wants.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in senators as jurors today at 2 p.m. Eastern, and the impeachment trial will start next Tuesday.