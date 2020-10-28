The United States recorded nearly 75,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the confirmed death toll from COVID-19 neared 227,000. The U.S. has recorded over a half-million new coronavirus cases over just the last week. More than half of states are at or near record levels of infections, and no state in the union is seeing a decline in new cases.

Despite the grim news, the Trump administration declared victory over the coronavirus on Tuesday. In a news release accompanying the release of a 62-page report, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy cited “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” as one of President Trump’s first-term accomplishments.

In Wisconsin, health officials reported 64 coronavirus deaths and nearly 5,300 new daily cases Tuesday, shattering previous records. Just hours after that announcement, President Trump rallied his supporters in western Wisconsin, where thousands packed shoulder to shoulder at a campaign event where few people wore masks.