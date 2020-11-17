Independent news has never been so important.

Indigenous Communities on the Frontline as Two Climate Change-Fueled Hurricanes Slam Central America

StoryNovember 17, 2020
Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua Monday as a Category 4 storm, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated communities across Central America and caused widespread destruction. Iota is the strongest November hurricane to ever hit Nicaragua. “It’s caused a lot of damages to the most vulnerable peoples, which tends to be Indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants and Black communities all across Central America,” says Giovanni Batz, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Native American Studies at the University of California, Davis, who has been in touch with people reeling from Hurricane Eta.

Guests
  • Giovanni Batz
    postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Native American Studies at the University of California, Davis.

