Indigenous Communities on the Frontline as Two Climate Change-Fueled Hurricanes Slam Central America

Media Options
Guests
- Giovanni Batzpostdoctoral fellow in the Department of Native American Studies at the University of California, Davis.
Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua Monday as a Category 4 storm, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated communities across Central America and caused widespread destruction. Iota is the strongest November hurricane to ever hit Nicaragua. “It’s caused a lot of damages to the most vulnerable peoples, which tends to be Indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants and Black communities all across Central America,” says Giovanni Batz, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Native American Studies at the University of California, Davis, who has been in touch with people reeling from Hurricane Eta.
Please check back later for full transcript.
Media Options