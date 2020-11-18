Over 1,700 people died in the United States Tuesday from COVID-19 in what’s been described as the deadliest day of the pandemic in six months. The overall U.S. death toll is approaching a world high of 250,000. At least 20 states have broken new records for COVID-related hospitalizations.

In news from Washington, D.C., 87-year-old Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the oldest Republican in the Senate and its president pro tem, making him third in line for the presidency. Grassley spoke from the Senate floor without his mask Monday.