The United States reported nearly 173,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 2,100 deaths Tuesday, the deadliest day in more than six months. Hospitalizations are at an all-time high at nearly 90,000. The U.S. death toll is now approaching 260,000.

In California, COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up over 80% in the past two weeks, with ICU hospitalizations increasing by over 50%. Much of California imposed a curfew over the weekend in hopes of slowing a surge that health officials fear will only get worse due to Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. Eleven states, many in the Midwest, have recorded more deaths in the past week than in any other week since the pandemic began.