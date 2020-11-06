Concern is growing that supporters of Trump may begin using violence to disrupt the electoral process. On Thursday, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., called for “total war over this election.” This comes as police in Philadelphia have arrested two men after receiving a tip that men armed with AR-15s were driving a Hummer up from Virginia to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes are still being counted. Police stopped the vehicle just north of the convention center. The Hummer had several stickers connected to the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory.

Election officials are openly saying they are worried about the safety of their staff due to a spike in threats. Joe Gloria is the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, where votes are still being counted.

Joe Gloria: “I can tell you that my wife and my mother are very concerned for me. But we have security here. We have law enforcement who are protecting us. I am concerned for the safety of my staff. We’re putting measures into place to make sure that we have the security that’s necessary.”

Meanwhile, the Secret Service is reportedly sending reinforcements to Wilmington, Delaware, to protect Joe Biden, who could give a victory speech as early as today.