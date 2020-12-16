Frontline health workers continue to receive the first wave of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the Moderna vaccine appears poised for authorization in the coming days. The hopeful news comes as the pandemic rages across the U.S., and officials warn the worst is yet to come. Over the past week, an average of more than 212,000 cases have been reported each day. Tuesday set a record for hospitalizations for the 10th day in a row, at nearly 113,000. U.S. deaths Tuesday again topped 3,000, reaching the third-highest daily death toll since the pandemic started.

In Washington, D.C., the National Cathedral in Washington tolled its bells 300 times Tuesday evening to commemorate the 300,000 people in the U.S. who have died, as it did in September when the death toll topped 200,000.