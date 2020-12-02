Britain has become the first country to approve use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer has said the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 in a large clinical trial. Authorities said the first 800,000 doses will become available across the country starting next week. British health minister Matt Hancock spoke earlier today.

Matt Hancock: “We’ll start with those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus. … And then, once we’ve started to and protected the most vulnerable, it will help us all get back to normal and back to all the things that we love.”

The U.K. has Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, nearing 60,000, and over 1.6 million confirmed cases. Here in the United States, Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn, was summoned to the White House Tuesday to explain why the FDA has not yet approved a vaccine.