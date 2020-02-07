In election news, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is calling for a recanvass of some of the voting precincts in Iowa, as the latest caucus results show Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg virtually tied, with 100% of the results now reported. Sanders is still leading in the popular vote, but Buttigieg maintains a 10th of a percentage point advantage in what’s known as the “state delegate equivalent” race.

But The New York Times is calling even these results into question, after its investigation found the results released by the Iowa Democratic Party were “riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws.” On Thursday, Sanders declared victory. This is Sanders responding to a reporter’s question in New Hampshire.

Reporter: “Mayor Pete’s been declaring a win for days now. Why should people believe your victory speech over his?”

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “Because I got 6,000 more votes. And from where I come, when you get 6,000 more votes, that’s generally regarded to be the winner.”

Latest polls show Sanders is leading in New Hampshire, where seven Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage for a debate tonight ahead of the primary Tuesday.