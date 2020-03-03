Voters in 14 states and American Samoa head to the polls today for Super Tuesday, with over a third of Democratic delegates up for grabs. On Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race. Both Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg — who ended his campaign Sunday — have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar joined Biden at a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday night.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “It is time for a president that will bring decency and dignity back to the White House.”

Beto O’Rourke: “At a time that this country is so polarized, so deeply divided, we need somebody who can bring us together and heal us. We need somebody who can reestablish the moral authority of the United States.”

That was Senator Amy Klobuchar, followed by Beto O’Rourke. NBC is reporting that while Barack Obama is not formally endorsing any candidate at this stage, he has been speaking to Biden and other moderate Democrats — including Pete Buttigieg on Sunday, the day he dropped out of the race. A slew of other Democrats have endorsed Biden following his South Carolina win, including former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Former national security adviser under President Obama, Susan Rice, also endorsed Biden.

On Monday, Bernie Sanders responded to a reporter asking if he believed Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race as part of an effort to stop his path to the nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “Look, it is no secret — I mean, The Washington Post has 16 articles a day on this — that there is a massive effort trying to stop Bernie Sanders. That’s not a secret to anybody in this room.”

President Trump has also said in recent days the Democratic Party is “rigging the election” against Sanders.

Meanwhile, The Nation magazine has endorsed Bernie Sanders. They write, “Bernie Sanders and the movements he supports … have created a populist moment, a vibrant and growing alternative to the tired shibboleths of austerity and market fundamentalism. They are exposing and upending the white nationalist con that promises a blue-collar boom while cutting taxes for the rich and gutting health care, environmental protection and education for the rest of us.”

EMILY’s List — the political action committee that supports pro-choice Democratic women — endorsed Elizabeth Warren on Monday.

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg vowed to stay in the race and will appear on the ballot for the first time today.

In Nashville, Tennessee — which is holding its primary today — a tornado has left at least six people dead and left thousands without power.