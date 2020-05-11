The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise, with over 280,000 known deaths and over 4.1 million confirmed cases — though the true numbers are thought to be much higher. The United States leads by far in the number of cases, which has topped 1.3 million, and the number of deaths, which is nearing 80,000. Despite the dire numbers, states across the country continue to open up their economies.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington again upped its death toll forecast and is now projecting over 137,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by early August. Director Christopher Murray said some states that have moved to open up are seeing double-digit spikes in their caseloads. This is Murray speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday.

Dr. Christopher Murray: “What’s driving the change is, simply put, the rise in mobility. And that’s the key driver. We’re seeing in some states a 20 percentage point increase in just 10 days in mobility. And that will translate into more human contact, more transmission.”

After record unemployment numbers were reported Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged the true U.S. unemployment rate could be as high as 25% — a rate not seen since the peak of the Great Depression. Despite this, Mnuchin said Sunday the White House may wait “a few weeks” before taking up a new round of coronavirus relief funding.