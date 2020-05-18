There are now over 4.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 315,000 known deaths around the world. Here in the United States, official cases are nearing 1.5 million, with almost 90,000 deaths, representing over one-quarter of all fatalities and almost one-third of the confirmed cases — this despite the U.S. having less than 5% of the world’s population.

Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tweeted Friday the U.S. is on track to exceed 100,000 coronavirus deaths by June 1. Forty-eight states will be at least partially reopened this week as health experts continue to warn of the danger of a hasty end to lockdowns.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed Saturday new COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people leaving their homes to shop, exercise or socialize. He also announced New York will join neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in partially reopening beaches for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, in California, Orange County’s coronavirus cases continue to mount, with over 4,000 cases reported. A new study published in the journal Health Affairs finds that places without any social distancing face 35 times more potential coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Texas, with 1,800 new infections reported on Saturday — the highest single-day increase in Texas so far. Governor Greg Abbott started reopening the state in early May, allowing shops, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries to resume business. He is expected to announce further measures today.