The U.S. coronavirus death toll has topped 118,000. California has ordered residents to wear masks outside. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued the order after California reported a record 4,000 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

In Florida, 75% of the state’s ICU beds are now occupied. On Thursday, Florida reported 3,207 coronavirus cases, shattering the previous one-day high.

The Navajo Nation has reinstated a weekend lockdown due to a recent surge in COVID cases in Arizona. At least 322 Navajos have already died from COVID — a toll higher than 16 states.

In other news from Arizona, a county sheriff who refused to enforce the state’s stay-at-home restrictions has now tested positive for coronavirus. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County tested positive just before he was scheduled to travel to Washington to attend a ceremony for President Trump’s new policing executive order.