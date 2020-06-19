Independent news has never been so important.

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Liberation & Day to Remember “Horrific System That Was Slavery”

StoryJune 19, 2020
June 19 is Juneteenth, celebrating the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Black people in the United States learned they had been freed from bondage. As momentum grows to enshrine it as a national holiday, we speak with author and historian Gerald Horne, who says that while the story of Juneteenth is “much more complicated and much more complex than is traditionally presented,” increased recognition of the day “provides an opportunity to have a thorough remembrance of this horrific system that was slavery.”

