99 Years Later, Wounds of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Have “Never Been Remedied”

StoryJune 19, 2020
President Trump’s first campaign rally since the start of the pandemic takes place Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, despite a spike of COVID-19 cases there. Trump rescheduled the rally to Saturday after facing backlash for saying it would happen on Juneteenth — a celebration of African Americans’ liberation from slavery — amid a nationwide uprising against racism and police brutality. Tulsa is also the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history, when a white mob in 1921 killed as many as 300 people in a thriving African American business district known as “Black Wall Street.” For more on this history and the pervasive racism that remains, we speak with civil rights lawyer Damario Solomon-Simmons, who represents the last known survivor of the Greenwood massacre living in Tulsa. He’s also the attorney for the family of Terence Crutcher, a Black man who was shot and killed by a white police officer in Tulsa in 2016. Terence Crutcher’s sister, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, also joins us from Tulsa.

Guests
  • Dr. Tiffany Crutcher
    founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, named after her twin brother who was shot dead by a white police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016.
  • Damario Solomon-Simmons
    attorney for the family of Terence Crutcher.

