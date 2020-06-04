Independent news has never been so important.

Did you know that you can get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our Daily News Digest today! Don't worry, we'll never share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

Tamika Mallory: Nationwide Uprising Against State Violence Shows People Have Reached Breaking Point

StoryJune 04, 2020
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

As Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison files charges against all four Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, a mass uprising against police brutality continues. “At this point, we’re looking at a nation and a world that has decided that what we saw happen on camera … is no longer acceptable, and we cannot continue to meet and ask and cry and beg for change. People have taken to the streets to demand change,” says Tamika Mallory, former national co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March.

Related Story

StoryJun 02, 2020Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: Protests Are the Result of “Police Terror with No Accountability”
Guests
  • Tamika Mallory
    co-founder of the social justice organization Until Freedom and former national co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top