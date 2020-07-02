The United States has set another grim coronavirus record, confirming nearly 52,000 cases of COVID-19 in just 24 hours. Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas all reported single-day record levels of the disease Wednesday, with hospitals in some regions already overwhelmed with patients.

In Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey ordered bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks closed for at least 30 days amid an exponential rise in new infections.

Gov. Doug Ducey: “Our message to Arizonans today is clear: They are safer at home. If they do go out, we want them to mask up. We want them to physically distance. We want them to wash their hands.”

Governor Ducey spoke to reporters after meeting Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the coronavirus task force. Pence is traveling to Florida today for talks with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who vowed this week he was “not going back” on reopening his state’s economy despite an exponential rise in new infections.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday reimposed coronavirus restrictions, shutting down bars and indoor dining in 19 counties that are home to more than 70% of California’s population.

New York City has halted plans to reopen indoor dining at restaurants. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered travelers from 16 states with high infection rates to self-quarantine upon their arrival.