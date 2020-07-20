A record number of confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded around the world Saturday, with over one-quarter of a million new cases reported — a first, according to the World Health Organization. The largest increases were noted in the U.S., Brazil, India and South Africa. Total confirmed cases now top 14.5 million, with over 600,000 deaths.

Here in the U.S., which has by far the most coronavirus infections and deaths, cases are on the rise in at least 40 states. The situation remains especially dire in the South and West of the country. Kentucky, Louisiana, Oregon and South Carolina all set single-day records for new cases on Sunday. Florida, one of the worst-hit states, again reported over 12,000 new cases Sunday. In California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city reopened too quickly and that new shelter-at-home orders are likely.

In Georgia, Republican Governor Brian Kemp is seeking an emergency injunction to “restrain” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from speaking to the press. Kemp sued Mayor Bottoms last week in an effort to overturn her local mask ordinance. Bottoms has contracted COVID-19 herself. Governor Kemp’s refusal to mandate mask-wearing defies a scientific consensus on the effectiveness of face coverings. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has urged state and local leaders to be as forceful as possible in getting their constituents to wear masks.