Florida has reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row. On Monday, Florida’s largest teachers’ union sued Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to block his order requiring all schools to reopen next month despite the growing pandemic, which has killed nearly 5,200 Floridians.

Meanwhile, Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson is insisting students go to school despite the risk of the virus. In an interview, Parson said, “They’re going to get over it,” and “We can’t just let this thing stop us in our tracks.”

This all comes as Republican lawmakers in Washington are pushing to include a provision in a new coronavirus relief package tying school funding to the reopening of classrooms. Many public health officials fear the reopening of schools could lead to a new surge in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

In Mississippi, Republican Governor Tate Reeves has ordered residents to wear masks in 10 additional counties as the number of new COVID-19 cases hit a new high on Monday.

Overall in the United States, the virus has killed nearly 141,000 people and infected 3.8 million — both by far the highest numbers in the world. In fact, the United States has more than a quarter of the deaths and infections in the entire world, yet only a little more than 4% of the population. As cases continue to spike, President Trump has announced he plans to lead a televised coronavirus briefing today for the first time since April. He also tweeted an image of himself wearing a mask for the first time, saying it is patriotic to wear one.