Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Speaking in his home state of Delaware on the last night of an unprecedented virtual Democratic National Convention, the former vice president urged the United States to “overcome this season of darkness” as the country faces four simultaneous crises: the COVID pandemic, the worst economic crisis since the Depression, climate change and systemic racism.

Joe Biden: “May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight, as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of the nation. And this is a battle we will win, and we’ll do it together, I promise you. Thank you. And may God bless you, and may God protect our troops.”

Meanwhile, 70 Republican national security officials have endorsed Joe Biden — including former Director of National Intelligence John Negroponte, who served as U.S. ambassador to Honduras, which was the staging ground for the U.S.-backed Contras in Nicaragua.