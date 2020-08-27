Independent news has never been so important.

Law and Order? VP Mike Pence Ignores Police Violence & Stokes Division on Third Night of RNC

StoryAugust 27, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence headlined the third night of the Republican National Convention, focusing largely on preserving law and order and attacking Joe Biden. We play excerpts of the comments made by Pence, who made no mention of police brutality or the recent police shootings that have sparked protests across the U.S. Pence also failed to mention the white gunman accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

