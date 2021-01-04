President Trump repeatedly pressured Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to change the results of the presidential election in Georgia during an hour-long call Saturday. The Washington Post published audio of the stunning conversation, in which Trump suggested Raffensperger announce that officials “recalculated” votes. Raffensperger responded to Trump, “The data you have is wrong.” This is an excerpt of that call.

President Donald Trump: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state. … This is a faulty election result. And honestly, this should go very fast. You should meet tomorrow, because you have a big election coming up, and because of what you’ve done to the president — you know, the people of Georgia know that this was a scam, and because of what you’ve done to the president, a lot of people aren’t going out to vote.”

Trump tried to get Raffensperger to agree that thousands of ballots had been destroyed, threatening consequences if he did not support the baseless claim — a possible attempt at extortion.

The audio was released just days before the two Georgia runoff races Tuesday which will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Over 3 million Georgia residents have already cast their ballots, in a record turnout for runoff elections. On Thursday, incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue said he was quarantining after possible exposure to the coronavirus. He is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Trump is campaigning in the conservative stronghold of Dalton, Georgia, today, while President-elect Joe Biden will be in Atlanta. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Savannah on Sunday.