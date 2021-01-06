A joint session of Congress is convening today to certify the Electoral College votes. President Trump falsely claimed Tuesday Vice President Mike Pence has the power to unilaterally reject electoral votes. At least 11 Senate Republicans and over 100 House Republicans have vowed to vote against certifying Joe Biden’s win. A small group of senators, including Ted Cruz and Kelly Loeffler, who just lost her election to Democrat Raphael Warnock, are expected to contest the results in up to six states, which would force lawmakers to debate the objection and then take a vote on it, delaying proceedings.

As all this unfolds on Capitol Hill, Trump is planning to address his supporters at a “Save America” rally near the White House. Pro-Trump protesters clashed with police Tuesday evening near Black Lives Matter Plaza, and Mayor Muriel Bowser has called in the National Guard ahead of today’s protests.