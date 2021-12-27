The bodies of at least 27 refugees, including a baby, were discovered after they washed ashore in the western coast of Libya Saturday. The refugees likely drowned in recent shipwrecks as Libya has become a key departure point for those trying to reach safety in Europe.

Meanwhile, the bodies of 16 people, who were among another group of 27 refugees who died last month trying to cross the English Channel, were returned to their hometown in Iraqi Kurdistan Sunday. This is one of their family members.