“People Have the Power”: Poet & Singer Patti Smith Awarded Key to New York City

AMY GOODMAN: Legendary poet, singer, author and activist Patti Smith has been awarded a key to New York City. Smith’s music has inspired countless bands and helped earn her the title of queen of punk. Her song “People Have the Power” has become an anthem at protests across the globe. Patti Smith has also been a longtime activist, performing regularly at antiwar rallies and political benefits. She gave an emotional acceptance speech during a ceremony Monday with outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Patti Smith: “I kept thinking of what New York City has given to me. I came here in 1967 from a rural area of South Jersey. I had just a few dollars in my pocket, nowhere to stay, no real prospects. But I came here to get a job and to see what I could — to see what I was made of. And I found that the city, with all of its diversities and possibilities, if you’re willing to work, if you maintain your enthusiasm, you’ll make it.”

PATTI SMITH: [singing] Where there were deserts, I saw fountains

And like cream the waters rise

And we strolled there together

With none to laugh or criticize

Well, the leopard and the lamb

Lay together truly bound

Well, I was hopin’ in my hopin’

To recall what I had found

I was dreamin’ in my dreamin’

God knows a pure view

As I surrender into my sleepin’

I commit my dream with you

People have the power to dream

People have the power to vote

People have the power to strike

People have the power to live

The power to dream, to rule

To wrestle the world from fools

It’s decreed the people rule

Well, it’s decreed the people rule

Listen, I believe everythin’ we dream

Can come to pass through our union

We can turn the world around

We can turn the Earth’s revolution

People have the power

People have the power

The people have the power

People have the power

Don’t forget it! Use your voice! Democracy now!

AMY GOODMAN: Patti Smith performing “People Have the Power” with Michael Stipe of R.E.M. at Democracy Now!’s 20th anniversary celebration five years ago at Riverside Church. She was awarded the key to New York City on Monday.