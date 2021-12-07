As Noam Chomsky Turns 93, He Urges Young People to Create a “Much Better World” Through Activism

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: The world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky turns 93 years old today. We recently had a chance to speak to him at his home in Tucson, Arizona, and I asked him about what gives him hope as he turns 93.

NOAM CHOMSKY: I hope that the young people who are demonstrating in the streets of Glasgow, the mine workers in the United States who are agreeing to a transition program to sustainable energy, and many others like them, I hope that they will be in the ascendancy and can take the measures that are feasible and available to create a much better world than the one we have and the one that the people of the world deserve.

