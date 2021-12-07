Dear Friend,

As Noam Chomsky Turns 93, He Urges Young People to Create a “Much Better World” Through Activism

StoryDecember 07, 2021
Today marks the 93rd birthday of world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky, who spoke with Democracy Now! from his home in Tucson, Arizona, and said he finds hope in the activism of young people “to create a much better world than the one we have.”

Chomsky is among the special guests for Democracy Now’s 25th anniversary event airing Tuesday evening, alongside Angela Davis, Arundhati Roy and many more. The virtual celebration begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch it live here.

AMY GOODMAN: The world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky turns 93 years old today. We recently had a chance to speak to him at his home in Tucson, Arizona, and I asked him about what gives him hope as he turns 93.

NOAM CHOMSKY: I hope that the young people who are demonstrating in the streets of Glasgow, the mine workers in the United States who are agreeing to a transition program to sustainable energy, and many others like them, I hope that they will be in the ascendancy and can take the measures that are feasible and available to create a much better world than the one we have and the one that the people of the world deserve.

AMY GOODMAN: Noam Chomsky will join us tonight in a special virtual event as we celebrate Democracy Now!'s 25th anniversary. We will speak with Noam, along with Angela Davis, Martín Espada, Winona LaDuke, Arundhati Roy plus the two Dannys; that's Danny Glover and Danny DeVito. The event will also feature musical performances by Lila Downs and Tom Morello. The virtual celebration begins at 8:00 P.M. Eastern. Go to Democracynow.org for more details.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

