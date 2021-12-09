In Morocco-occupied Western Sahara, renowned Sahrawi human rights defender Sultana Khaya and her sister Luara were attacked and sexually assaulted during a night raid on December 5 by dozens of masked agents belonging to the Moroccan security forces, who have held the family under house arrest for over one year in the city of Boujdour. Sultana Khaya says agents stole mobile phones, threw trash, urine and a noxious black liquid into her family’s drinking water storage tank and destroyed what was left of the family’s belongings.

Sultana Khaya: “We have been subjected to all kinds of injustices by Moroccan occupation: raped, tortured, poisoned and killed. We urge all free men and women from around the world to intervene in order to save this family and people who have been under occupation since 1975.”

Morocco has not issued an arrest warrant for Sultana and Luara, who have been detained since November of 2020 and have suffered multiple sexual assaults and raids to their home. Their arrest has been condemned by Amnesty International and other human rights groups. Click here to see our interview with Sultana Khaya, for our exclusive documentary, “Four Days in Western Sahara: Africa’s Last Colony.”