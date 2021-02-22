President Biden has signed a major disaster declaration for parts of Texas after devastating winter storms last week cut power to millions, created water shortages and left an estimated 70 people dead around the United States.

In Conroe, Texas, Cristian Pavón Pineda, an 11-year-old boy, died in his family’s mobile home after it lost heating, like many other homes in the Houston area. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Texas’s power companies, which they say put profits over customers’ lives.

Another young victim, an 8-year-old boy from Honduras, drowned last week while attempting to cross the freezing Rio Grande from Mexico with his family. His family was reportedly returned to Mexico by U.S. border agents.

Meanwhile, outrage is mounting after Texas residents were hit with skyrocketing energy bills during a massive price surge triggered by the winter weather. One man was hit with an electric bill for over $16,000.

The White House said Friday the deadly winter storms delayed shipments of some 6 million.