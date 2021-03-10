Members of the World Trade Organization are meeting today to discuss a waiver on intellectual property rights related to COVID vaccines. The People’s Vaccine Alliance said Tuesday that while rich countries are vaccinating one person every second, the majority of poorer nations have yet to administer a single shot.

COVID deaths in Brazil continue to spike, with nearly 2,000 fatalities reported Tuesday, its highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

As Israel moves to further open up — having vaccinated some 80% of its adult population — hospitals and intensive care units in parts of the occupied West Bank are at capacity with COVID-19 patients. This is a resident of Ramallah.

Tareq Jeberin: “Of course, Israel has opened because it has the guarantees. It has the vaccine, and all of its people have been vaccinated. Secondly, it has a lot of resources and can compensate everyone who was negatively affected by the coronavirus. Compared, the situation in the Palestinian Authority, it is a bad situation. Firstly, we don’t have vaccines. Secondly, we don’t have the resources to compensate all those affected by the coronavirus.”

Israel started vaccinating Palestinians working in Israel and in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank this week — more than two months after launching its vaccination campaign for Israelis.